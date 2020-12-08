FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ocean-effect snow showers and freezing drizzle created slick road conditions in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

Parts of Plymouth County and Cape Cod saw between a coating to an inch of snow, while patchy fog and freezing drizzle produced black ice across parts of the state’s interior, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

In Falmouth, a truck appeared to have slammed into a power pole, leaving wires across Thomas Landers Road.

A car went off the road on Interstate 495 southbound in Hopkinton and got a tree stuck in its wheel.

State police warned of numerous spinouts in Southern Central Massachusetts.

The Department of Transportation is out treating roadways and is reminding drivers to take it slow.

Slick driving spots will continue to be around through mid-morning before temperatures warm up into the mid-30s in the afternoon.

Tow company cutting tree out of the wheel well here on I-495 SB in #Hopkinton. Left lane will be open soon. #MAtraffic https://t.co/fPtlxjjw4y pic.twitter.com/NYT9I6PrhD — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) December 8, 2020

🧊 Slick roads this morning. Take it slow! 🧊 Many spinous in southern central Mass. @MassDOT is out treating the roads. Plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/9BF5ipe6du — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 8, 2020

@MassDOT crews are activated throughout central Mass and are continuing to treat roadways this morning. Freezing fog and drizzle can develop into black ice quickly – even on previously treated roadways. Please take it slow on the roads. https://t.co/jDo1qAurhr — Jonathan Gulliver (@JLGulliver) December 8, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)