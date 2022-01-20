BOSTON (WHDH) - Light snow is falling in parts of the Bay State during the morning commute Thursday.

A rain-snow mix began falling during the early morning hours before the cold air quickly moved in and transitioned the mix to snow in Metro Boston.

The snow will continue to drift its way down south before moving out around noon.

Most of Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties could get 1 to 2 inches of snow, while the majority of Massachusetts could see a coating to one inch.

Drivers are told to use caution during the morning commute as these snow showers could create slick road conditions.

