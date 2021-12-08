BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry weather system brought a dusting of snow to parts of Massachusetts Wednesday night.

The light accumulation event created slick travel spots during the evening commute as colder air settled in.

Patchy snow began falling by the early afternoon with the steadiest of the snowfall arriving between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The system is likely to be pushed out by midnight.

Scattered snow showers tonight slide out from west to east by around 3am. Dry for tomorrow morning's commute, and it will be bright and breezy for your Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. #7news pic.twitter.com/8ATW5zYb4M — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) December 8, 2021

A coating to 1 inch of snow is currently expected to fall across much of the state.

Parts of Worcester and Berkshire counties could see up to 2 inches, especially higher terrain areas.

Coating to a couple inches of snow this evening. Higher terrain has best chance of 2" pic.twitter.com/aMxWYJHROP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 8, 2021

A mix of clouds and sun will return on Thursday and the weekend will bring rain showers and milder air.

“The little bit of snow we do get will be just a memory by Saturday as showers and milder air move in. Highs spike to near 60 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night,” 7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his weather blog.

Showers will linger into Sunday but taper off by midday, allowing for a drier afternoon.

Mild with showers Saturday, near 60. Back to near 40, but dry Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FL8B46TLkb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 8, 2021

