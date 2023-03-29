7Weather- After a frosty start, temperatures rebounded to the 50s for a lot of us today! The seabreeze kept it cooler along the coast this afternoon. A lot of sun today too. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front sweeping the region overnight. That cold front will bring some snow and rain showers while we’re sleeping. Temperatures will drop, and the wind will pick up making it feel much colder tomorrow.

There’s a window between midnight and predawn that the front will slide across the region. That’s when we can expect snow and rain showers across the region. Any accumulation will mainly be for the higher elevations. There could be a coating to an 1″ around central Mass on untreated surfaces. Behind the cold front, dewpoints fall and the wind increases. That will prevent slick spots tomorrow morning.

That’s while we’re sleeping. Waking up tomorrow morning, you’ll notice the cold! Temperatures will drop to the mid 20s for the hills, upper 20s for MetroWest and near 30° along the coast. The northwest wind will start off breezy. You’ll want to dress for wind chill values in the teens/low 20s.

Seeing those temperatures might not be the best baseball weather. At least it’s dry for the Red Sox Home Opener!

Friday starts off cold and ends mild. We’ll watch a low pressure system get its act together through the Plains and bring showers into the weekend. Right now it looks like sprinkles late Friday night with rain falling light to steady at times Saturday.

Sunday will be dry. It’ll just feel chillier with a persistent northwest breeze. Early next, we expect 50s and 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black