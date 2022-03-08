(WHDH) — Massachusetts residents can expect a fresh coating of snow on Wednesday.

Steady, light snow is slated to break out between 1 and 3 p.m. before moving out around 9 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The majority of the Bay State could get one to two inches of snow, with the highest accumulation being on patio furniture and cold surfaces.

Drivers are urged to look out for slick spots on the roadways during the evening.

The snow is expected to melt Thursday as temperatures near 50 degrees again.

