Snow showers, wintry mix create slick driving conditions across Bay State

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with slick driving conditions during the Tuesday morning commute as snow coats the roadways.

Snow began falling through most of the Bay State during the early morning hours.

Plows could be seen clearing the highways, which were pre-treated with salt overnight.

Some cars had spun out most likely due to the slippery conditions, including one car on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Allston around 7 a.m.

The snow will transition to an icy mix around lunch time along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Drivers are urged to give themselves extra time to make it safely to their destinations.

