Snow showers, wintry mix expected to create slick driving conditions across Bay State

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters can expect to deal with slick driving conditions during the Tuesday morning commute as snow showers transition into a wintry mix in parts of Massachusetts.

Snow began falling through most of the Bay State during the early morning hours.

Crews were busy salting the roads overnight and plows could be seen keeping up with the snowfall during the day.

The snow will transition to an icy mix around lunch time along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Drivers are urged to give themselves extra time to make it safely to their destinations.

