Snow, sleet wreaking havoc at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wet, heavy snow and sleet is wreaking havoc at Logan Airport, canceling and delaying numerous flights.

Arrivals and departures have both been delayed or canceled by the flakes, which are part of a storm that will slam the Bay State over the next two days.

Many airlines are offering travel waivers for passengers with delayed and canceled flights.

