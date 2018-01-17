WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Snow and slick roads led to several crashes Wednesday morning as plow crews scrambled to stay ahead of the latest round of winter weather in the Bay State.

It was not a treacherous blast of snow, but drivers were forced to combat tricky conditions in many areas, as snow left behind a slushy mess on the roads.

In Needham, a woman lost control of her car on South Street and went off the road, smashing into bushes and a mailbox.

“I was coming down the street and just started spinning,” said Liz Baldyga.

In Acushnet, a car traveling on Main Street flipped over onto its roof. Traffic in the area was blocked off for nearly an hour.

In Concord, police say they are searching for the driver of an SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Powder Mill Road.

We're looking for black SUV 🚙 for hit&run crash occurred Powder Mill Rd. No injuries SUV should have damage on passenger side call 978-318-3400 if you see SUV fitting description last seen headed toward Old Marlboro Rd. @Sudbury_Police @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/Gfq3DPijIc — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) January 17, 2018

A state trooper in Marlboro was forced to supervise the cleanup of debris that was left scattered on Route 290. Slick conditions led to an apparent rear-end crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said that they deployed 1,178 plow crews. Officials urged drivers to allow extra time to get to their destinations.

