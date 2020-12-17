Snow steadily falling on North Shore with up to 15 inches expected

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Snow continues to steadily fall on the North Shore, where up to 15 inches is expected.

The major winter storm began Wednesday evening and is expected to last through Thursday evening.

Gloucester had already seen 10.5 inches of snow by 12 p.m.

Coastal flooding also remains a concern in the area.

