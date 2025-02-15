FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The snow starting coming down around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and dumped about 4 inches of snow before switching over to a messy mix Sunday morning. It will eventually transition to rain before moving out of the area.

As of 8 a.m. plows and salt trucks could be seen treating and clearing streets and parking lots for drivers.

High winds and power outages are among the chief concerns for the storm.

Both National Grid and Unitil say they have crews out and prepared to restore power should high winds down trees or limbs across power lines.

