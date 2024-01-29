Many across southern New England were clearing off cars and walkways while plows cleared local streets Monday morning after a messy winter storm dropped snow and slush across the region.

With accumulating snow in this storm largely winding down, latest measurements from the National Weather Service documented upward of eight inches of accumulation in several spots.

Here is a look at the latest snow reports as of around 11:15 a.m.:

Bristol County

Norton 0.1 in

Essex County

Methuen 2.5 in

Haverhill 2.5 in

Andover 2.0 in

Gloucester 2.0 in

Ipswich 1.0 in

Saugus 1.0 in

Franklin County

Hawley 7.4 in

Ashfield 6.0 in

New Salem 5.0 in

Gill 2.0 in

Hampden County

Southwick 2.3 in

Chicopee 2.1 in

Holyoke 1.5 in

Hampshire County

Plainfield 6.0 in

Westhampton 4.0 in

Easthampton 1.4 in

North Amherst 1.3 in

Middlesex County

Ashby 8.3 in

Townsend 5.8 in

Pepperell 5.6 in

Groton 5.5 in

Dunstable 5.1 in

Tewksbury 4.4 in

Littleton 4.2 in

Dracut 4.1 in

Lowell 4.0 in

Chelmsford 4.0 in

Billerica 3.8 in

Wilmington 3.7 in

Carlisle 3.6 in

Hopkinton 2.5 in

Stow 2.5 in

Hudson 2.5 in

Burlington 2.2 in

Lexington 2.1 in

Winchester 2.1 in

Bedford 2.0 in

Concord 1.6 in

Reading 1.3 in

Medford 1.2 in

Cambridge 0.9 in

Waltham 0.9 in

Norfolk County

Holliston 1.8 in

Millis 1.4 in

Franklin 1.3 in

Randolph 0.6 in

Suffolk County

Boston 0.3 in

Worcester County

Ashburnham 8.4 in

Holden 7.0 in

Lunenburg 6.1 in

Paxton 6.0 in

Fitchburg 5.5 in

Hubbardston 5.5 in

Petersham 5.5 in

Boylston 5.4 in

Hardwick 5.0 in

Worcester 4.8 in

Templeton 4.0 in

Charlton 4.0 in

Gardner 4.0 in

Barre 4.0 in

Milford 3.3 in

Sutton 2.5 in

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)