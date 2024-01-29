Many across southern New England were clearing off cars and walkways while plows cleared local streets Monday morning after a messy winter storm dropped snow and slush across the region.
With accumulating snow in this storm largely winding down, latest measurements from the National Weather Service documented upward of eight inches of accumulation in several spots.
Here is a look at the latest snow reports as of around 11:15 a.m.:
Bristol County
Norton 0.1 in
Essex County
Methuen 2.5 in
Haverhill 2.5 in
Andover 2.0 in
Gloucester 2.0 in
Ipswich 1.0 in
Saugus 1.0 in
Franklin County
Hawley 7.4 in
Ashfield 6.0 in
New Salem 5.0 in
Gill 2.0 in
Hampden County
Southwick 2.3 in
Chicopee 2.1 in
Holyoke 1.5 in
Hampshire County
Plainfield 6.0 in
Westhampton 4.0 in
Easthampton 1.4 in
North Amherst 1.3 in
Middlesex County
Ashby 8.3 in
Townsend 5.8 in
Pepperell 5.6 in
Groton 5.5 in
Dunstable 5.1 in
Tewksbury 4.4 in
Littleton 4.2 in
Dracut 4.1 in
Lowell 4.0 in
Chelmsford 4.0 in
Billerica 3.8 in
Wilmington 3.7 in
Carlisle 3.6 in
Hopkinton 2.5 in
Stow 2.5 in
Hudson 2.5 in
Burlington 2.2 in
Lexington 2.1 in
Winchester 2.1 in
Bedford 2.0 in
Concord 1.6 in
Reading 1.3 in
Medford 1.2 in
Cambridge 0.9 in
Waltham 0.9 in
Norfolk County
Holliston 1.8 in
Millis 1.4 in
Franklin 1.3 in
Randolph 0.6 in
Suffolk County
Boston 0.3 in
Worcester County
Ashburnham 8.4 in
Holden 7.0 in
Lunenburg 6.1 in
Paxton 6.0 in
Fitchburg 5.5 in
Hubbardston 5.5 in
Petersham 5.5 in
Boylston 5.4 in
Hardwick 5.0 in
Worcester 4.8 in
Templeton 4.0 in
Charlton 4.0 in
Gardner 4.0 in
Barre 4.0 in
Milford 3.3 in
Sutton 2.5 in
