Many across southern New England were clearing off cars and walkways while plows cleared local streets Monday morning after a messy winter storm dropped snow and slush across the region.

With accumulating snow in this storm largely winding down near 6 a.m., latest measurements from the National Weather Service documented upward of six inches of accumulation in some spots.

Here is a look at the latest snow reports as of around 6 a.m.:

MASSACHUSETTS

Essex County

Haverhill 2.0 inches

Methuen 1.0 inches

Hampshire County

Plainfield 5.5 inches

North Amherst 0.9 inches

Middlesex County

Ashby 6.9 inches

Pepperell 4.3 inches

Chelmsford 1.5 inches

Lowell 1.4 inches

Suffolk County

Boston 0.2 inches

Worcester County

Ashburnham 7.7 inches

Lunenburg 6.1 inches

Boylston 4.2 inches

Templeton 4.0 inches

Hubbardston 3.5 inches

Worcester 3.4 inches

Milford 3.3 inches

