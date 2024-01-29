Many across southern New England were clearing off cars and walkways while plows cleared local streets Monday morning after a messy winter storm dropped snow and slush across the region.
With accumulating snow in this storm largely winding down near 6 a.m., latest measurements from the National Weather Service documented upward of six inches of accumulation in some spots.
Here is a look at the latest snow reports as of around 6 a.m.:
MASSACHUSETTS
Essex County
Haverhill 2.0 inches
Methuen 1.0 inches
Hampshire County
Plainfield 5.5 inches
North Amherst 0.9 inches
Middlesex County
Ashby 6.9 inches
Pepperell 4.3 inches
Chelmsford 1.5 inches
Lowell 1.4 inches
Suffolk County
Boston 0.2 inches
Worcester County
Ashburnham 7.7 inches
Lunenburg 6.1 inches
Boylston 4.2 inches
Templeton 4.0 inches
Hubbardston 3.5 inches
Worcester 3.4 inches
Milford 3.3 inches
