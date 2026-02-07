BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm system that moved across the region Saturday dumped more than a foot of snow across some cities and towns in Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at some of our latest snow totals:

Beverly. 13 inches

Salibsury, 13 inches

Marblehead, 11.5 inches

Danvers, 10.8 inches

Salem, 10 inches

Peabody, 9.5 inches

Marlboro, 7 inches

Charlton, 5.8 inches

Randolph, 5 inches

Worcester, 4.9 inches

Marlboro, 4.6 inches

Hingham, 4.5 inches

Boston Logan, 4.2 inches

Lexington, 4.1 inches

Townsend, 3.4 inches

Norton, 3.2 inches

Bellingham, 3 inches

Martha’s Vineyard, 0.8 inches

Falmouth, 0.5 inches

