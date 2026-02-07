BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm system that moved across the region Saturday dumped more than a foot of snow across some cities and towns in Massachusetts.
Here’s a look at some of our latest snow totals:
Beverly. 13 inches
Salibsury, 13 inches
Marblehead, 11.5 inches
Danvers, 10.8 inches
Salem, 10 inches
Peabody, 9.5 inches
Marlboro, 7 inches
Charlton, 5.8 inches
Randolph, 5 inches
Worcester, 4.9 inches
Marlboro, 4.6 inches
Hingham, 4.5 inches
Boston Logan, 4.2 inches
Lexington, 4.1 inches
Townsend, 3.4 inches
Norton, 3.2 inches
Bellingham, 3 inches
Martha’s Vineyard, 0.8 inches
Falmouth, 0.5 inches
