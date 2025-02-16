BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm blew through New England on Saturday, dumping more than 6 inches of snow in some places.
Here’s a look at some snow totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
Marblehead – 6.5 inches
Winchester – 6 inches
Fitchburg – 6 inches
Waltham – 6 inches
Boston – 5.4 inches
Methuen – 5 inches
Topsfield – 5 inches
Grafton – 4.6 inches
Westborough – 4.3 inches
Medfield – 4 inches
