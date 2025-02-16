BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm blew through New England on Saturday, dumping more than 6 inches of snow in some places.

Here’s a look at some snow totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

Marblehead – 6.5 inches

Winchester – 6 inches

Fitchburg – 6 inches

Waltham – 6 inches

Boston – 5.4 inches

Methuen – 5 inches

Topsfield – 5 inches

Grafton – 4.6 inches

Westborough – 4.3 inches

Medfield – 4 inches

