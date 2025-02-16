BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm blew through New England on Saturday, dumping more than 6 inches of snow in some places.

Here’s a look at some snow totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

Marblehead – 6.5 inches

Winchester – 6 inches

Fitchburg – 6 inches

Waltham – 6 inches

Boston – 5.4 inches

Methuen – 5 inches

Topsfield – 5 inches

Grafton – 4.6 inches

Westborough – 4.3 inches

Medfield – 4 inches

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox