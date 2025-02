A major winter storm moved through the region overnight, dumping up to 8 inches of snow on some areas.

Here’s a look at some of our latest snow totals, as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Hamilton – 7 inches

Fitchburg – 7 inches

Gloucester – 5 inches

Andover -5 inches

Stow -5 inches

Nantucket – 4.1 inches

