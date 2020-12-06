Snow totals from Saturday’s storm across Mass.

Saturday’s nor’easter dumped about a foot of snow in some areas of Massachusetts. It also led to car accidents and power outages across the state.
Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service in Norton:
Norton/Boston 0.1 inches
Sutherland 0.1 inches
Dighton 0.2 inches
Lowell 0.2 inches
Hingham 0.3 inches
Randolph 0.4 inches
Jamaica Plain 0.4 inches
Sharon 0.5 inches
Chelsea 0.5 inches
Attleboro 0.5 inches
Newburyport 0.6 inches
Cambridge 0.6 inches
New Salem 0.6 inches
Rehoboth 0.7 inches
North Andover 1 inch
Chester 1 inch
Ipswich 1 inch
Beverly 1 inch
Norwood 1.2 inches
North Amesbury 1.5 inches
Millis 1.5 inches
Walpole 1.7 inches
Lexington 1.8 inches
Bedford 2 inches
Wakefield 2 inches
Melrose 2 inches
Concord 2 inches
Middleton 2 inches
Lawrence 2 inches
Saugus 2 inches
Foxboro 2 inches
Mendon 2 inches
North Haverhill 2.2 inches
Clinton 2.3 inches
Leverett 2.5 inches
West Townsend 2.5 inches
West Natick 2.6 inches
Dracut 2.7 inches
East Andover 2.9 inches
Framingham 3 inches
North Reading 3 inches
Reading 3.1 inches
North Chelmsford 3.5 inches
Tewksbury 3.7 inches
Milford 3.8 inches
Sturbridge 4 inches
Westborough 4.3 inches
Billerica 4.4 inches
East Hawley 4.4 inches
Littleton 4.7 inches
Hopkinton 5 inches
Templeton 5 inches
Northbridge 5 inches
Leominster 5 inches
Auburn 5.1 inches
Fitchburg 5.1 inches
Pepperell 5.5 inches
Spencer 6 inches
Lunenburg 6.5 inches
Hudson 6.8 inches
Worcester 7 inches
Ashburnham 7 inches
Gardner 7 inches
Grafton 7 inches
Sterling 7.5 inches
Holden 8 inches
Leicester 8.5 inches
Hubbardston 8.5 inches
Rutland 10 inches
Wales 11 inches
Monson 12.5 inches
Paxton 12.5 inches
