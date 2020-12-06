Snow totals from Saturday’s storm across Mass.

Saturday’s nor’easter dumped about a foot of snow in some areas of Massachusetts. It also led to car accidents and power outages across the state.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service in Norton:

Norton/Boston 0.1 inches

Sutherland 0.1 inches

Dighton 0.2 inches

Lowell 0.2 inches

Hingham 0.3 inches

Randolph 0.4 inches

Jamaica Plain 0.4 inches

Sharon 0.5 inches

Chelsea 0.5 inches

Attleboro 0.5 inches

Newburyport 0.6 inches

Cambridge 0.6 inches

New Salem 0.6 inches

Rehoboth 0.7 inches

North Andover 1 inch

Chester 1 inch

Ipswich 1 inch

Beverly 1 inch

Norwood 1.2 inches

North Amesbury 1.5 inches

Millis 1.5 inches

Walpole 1.7 inches

Lexington 1.8 inches

Bedford 2 inches

Wakefield 2 inches

Melrose 2 inches

Concord 2 inches

Middleton 2 inches

Lawrence 2 inches

Saugus 2 inches

Foxboro 2 inches

Mendon 2 inches

North Haverhill 2.2 inches

Clinton 2.3 inches

Leverett 2.5 inches

West Townsend 2.5 inches

West Natick 2.6 inches

Dracut 2.7 inches

East Andover 2.9 inches

Framingham 3 inches

North Reading 3 inches

Reading 3.1 inches

North Chelmsford 3.5 inches

Tewksbury 3.7 inches

Milford 3.8 inches

Sturbridge 4 inches

Westborough 4.3 inches

Billerica 4.4 inches

East Hawley 4.4 inches

Littleton 4.7 inches

Hopkinton 5 inches

Templeton 5 inches

Northbridge 5 inches

Leominster 5 inches

Auburn 5.1 inches

Fitchburg 5.1 inches

Pepperell 5.5 inches

Spencer 6 inches

Lunenburg 6.5 inches

Hudson 6.8 inches

Worcester 7 inches

Ashburnham 7 inches

Gardner 7 inches

Grafton 7 inches

Sterling 7.5 inches

Holden 8 inches

Leicester 8.5 inches

Hubbardston 8.5 inches

Rutland 10 inches

Wales 11 inches

Monson 12.5 inches

Paxton 12.5 inches

