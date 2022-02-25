(WHDH) — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across Massachusetts on Friday.
Here is a look at snow totals in some communities so far:
Woburn – 10.7 inches
Winchester – 10.5 inches
Wilmington – 10.4 inches
Waltham – 10.4 inches
Bedford – 10.3 inches
Lexington – 10.3 inches
Weston – 10.2 inches
Burlington – 10.1 inches
Sudbury – 10 inches
Stoneham – 10 inches
Peabody – 10 inches
Newburyport – 9.8 inches
Sterling – 9 inches
Boston – 8.5 inches
Charlton – 8.1 inches
Lunenburg – 8.1 inches
Wakefield – 7.7 inches
Newton – 7.5 inches
Rockland – 7.3 inches
Walpole – 7.1 inches
Gloucester – 7 inches
Leominster – 7 inches
Reading – 7 inches
Saugus – 7 inches
Stow – 7 inches
Natick – 6.5 inches
Sharon – 6.5 inches
Chelsea – 6.3 inches
Pepperell – 6.2 inches
Andover – 6 inches
Milford – 6 inches
Millis – 6 inches
Worcester – 6 inches
Canton – 5.8 inches
Westboro – 5.5 inches
Brockton – 5.4 inches
Cohasset – 5 inches
Bridgewater – 4.5 inches
Ipswich – 4.5 inches
Marshfield – 4.5 inches
Norton – 4 inches
Taunton – 3.4 inches
Lakeville – 2 inches
Bourne – 2 inches
Falmouth – 1 inch
Brewster – 1 inch
New Bedford – 0.4 inches
