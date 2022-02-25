(WHDH) — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow across Massachusetts on Friday.

Here is a look at snow totals in some communities so far:

Woburn – 10.7 inches

Winchester – 10.5 inches

Wilmington – 10.4 inches

Waltham – 10.4 inches

Bedford – 10.3 inches

Lexington – 10.3 inches

Weston – 10.2 inches

Burlington – 10.1 inches

Sudbury – 10 inches

Stoneham – 10 inches

Peabody – 10 inches

Newburyport – 9.8 inches

Sterling – 9 inches

Boston – 8.5 inches

Charlton – 8.1 inches

Lunenburg – 8.1 inches

Wakefield – 7.7 inches

Newton – 7.5 inches

Rockland – 7.3 inches

Walpole – 7.1 inches

Gloucester – 7 inches

Leominster – 7 inches

Reading – 7 inches

Saugus – 7 inches

Stow – 7 inches

Natick – 6.5 inches

Sharon – 6.5 inches

Chelsea – 6.3 inches

Pepperell – 6.2 inches

Andover – 6 inches

Milford – 6 inches

Millis – 6 inches

Worcester – 6 inches

Canton – 5.8 inches

Westboro – 5.5 inches

Brockton – 5.4 inches

Cohasset – 5 inches

Bridgewater – 4.5 inches

Ipswich – 4.5 inches

Marshfield – 4.5 inches

Norton – 4 inches

Taunton – 3.4 inches

Lakeville – 2 inches

Bourne – 2 inches

Falmouth – 1 inch

Brewster – 1 inch

New Bedford – 0.4 inches

