BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts are underway Sunday after a nor’easter brought heavy snow, high winds, and coastal flooding to the Bay State on Saturday.

Here is a look at snow totals from yesterday’s storm:

Abington: 24 inches

Andover: 12 inches

Attleboro: 22 inches

Bridgewater: 28 inches

Boston: 23.8 inches

Brockton: 25 inches

Chelmsford: 15 inches

Chelsea: 25.6 inches

Cohasset: 22 inches

Foxboro: 24 inches

Grafton: 16 inches

Leicester: 7.1 inches

Leominster: 6.1 inches

Lexington: 18.9 inches

Marblehead: 20 inches

Marshfield: 21.5 inches

Milford: 17 inches

Millis: 13.8 inches

Natick: 20.1 inches

Newton: 12 inches

Northbridge: 19 inches

Norton: 29.1 inches

Quincy: 30 inches

Rockland: 26.5 inches

Sharon: 30.4 inches

Stoughton: 30.9 inches

Sudbury: 16.5 inches

Uxbridge: 17 inches

Wakefield: 22.4 inches

Walpole: 21.5 inches

Waltham: 16 inches

Westboro: 17.7 inches

Westwood: 19 inches

Worcester: 14.7 inches

Here's the updated tour of the snow totals from yesterday's nor'easter! Over 30" for Stoughton and Sharon among the other reports of over 2 FEET of snow in SE MA. #7news #blizzard #StormForceCoverage pic.twitter.com/QPZshdPIJ2 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 30, 2022

