BOSTON (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts are underway Sunday after a nor’easter brought heavy snow, high winds, and coastal flooding to the Bay State on Saturday.
Here is a look at snow totals from yesterday’s storm:
Abington: 24 inches
Andover: 12 inches
Attleboro: 22 inches
Bridgewater: 28 inches
Boston: 23.8 inches
Brockton: 25 inches
Chelmsford: 15 inches
Chelsea: 25.6 inches
Cohasset: 22 inches
Foxboro: 24 inches
Grafton: 16 inches
Leicester: 7.1 inches
Leominster: 6.1 inches
Lexington: 18.9 inches
Marblehead: 20 inches
Marshfield: 21.5 inches
Milford: 17 inches
Millis: 13.8 inches
Natick: 20.1 inches
Newton: 12 inches
Northbridge: 19 inches
Norton: 29.1 inches
Quincy: 30 inches
Rockland: 26.5 inches
Sharon: 30.4 inches
Stoughton: 30.9 inches
Sudbury: 16.5 inches
Uxbridge: 17 inches
Wakefield: 22.4 inches
Walpole: 21.5 inches
Waltham: 16 inches
Westboro: 17.7 inches
Westwood: 19 inches
Worcester: 14.7 inches
