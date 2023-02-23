BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry mix that arrived in New England Wednesday night has brought freezing rain, slush and several inches of snow across Massachusetts, with even higher totals in New Hampshire.
As ice and sleet inundate the region, 3-6 inches of snow have accumulated in a number of spots north of Route 2, while areas further south have seen anywhere from 1-4 as of 10 a.m., making for messy driving conditions throughout southern New England, as well as closures and delays.
Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals*
Massachusetts
Essex County
Haverhill 5.8 in
Newburyport 5.8 in
Amesbury 5.3 in
Haverhill 5.0 in
North Andover 4.8 in
Andover 4.0 in
Topsfield 4.0 in
Ipswich 4.0 in
Danvers 3.7 in
Gloucester 3.5 in
Manchester 3.5 in
Franklin County
Hawley 4.2 in
Shutesbury 3.0 in
Conway 3.0 in
Colrain 3.0 in
Buckland 2.6 in
Bernardston 2.5 in
Sunderland 2.3 in
Hampshire County
Williamsburg 3.0 in
Westhampton 2.0 in
Amherst 1.9 in
Northampton 1.3 in
Middlesex County
Pepperell 4.5 in
West Townsend 3.6 in
Tewksbury 3.5 in
Ashby 3.3 in
Townsend 3.3 in
Ayer 3.1 in
Lowell 3.0 in
Lexington 2.8 in
Acton 2.6 in
Winchester 2.6 in
Hudson 2.4 in
Medford 2.3 in
Framingham 2.2 in
Arlington 2.0 in
Lincoln 2.0 in
Malden 1.8 in
Cambridge 1.7 in
Framingham 1.6 in
Sherborn 1.3 in
Hopkinton 1.3 in
Holliston 1.0 in
Suffolk County
Logan Airport 1.5 in
Boston 1.2 in
Worcester County
Westminster 4.5 in
Fitchburg 4.2 in
Leominster 4.0 in
Hubbardston 3.3 in
Petersham 3.1 in
Sterling 3.0 in
Barre 2.3 in
Shrewsbury 1.5 in
Warren 1.3 in
Worcester 1.2 in
New Hampshire
Belknap County
Meredith 5.5 in
Laconia 4.0 in
Belmont 3.6 in
Carroll County
Ossipee 6.0 in
Center Sandwich 6.0 in
Freedom 5.8 in
East Sandwich 5.5 in
Cheshire County
West Chesterfield 5.2 in
Rindge 3.8 in
Coos County
Pinkham Notch 7.0 in
Carroll 5.8 in
Jefferson 5.2 in
Lancaster 4.0 in
Clarksville 1.5 in
Grafton County
Hanover 5.3 in
Lyme 5.3 in
Hillsborough County
Mont Vernon 5.7 in
New Boston 4.0 in
Hillsborough 3.8 in
Windsor 3.7 in
Merrimack County
Dunbarton 4.0 in
New London 3.7 in
Chichester 2.0 in
Rockingham County
Chester 4.6 in
Stratham 3.5 in
Northwood 3.2 in
Strafford County
Northwood 3.8 in
Barrington 3.3 in
Sullivan County
West Unity 4.0 in
*Per the National Weather Service: “Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.“
