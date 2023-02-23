BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry mix that arrived in New England Wednesday night has brought freezing rain, slush and several inches of snow across Massachusetts, with even higher totals in New Hampshire.

As ice and sleet inundate the region, 3-6 inches of snow have accumulated in a number of spots north of Route 2, while areas further south have seen anywhere from 1-4 as of 10 a.m., making for messy driving conditions throughout southern New England, as well as closures and delays.

Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals*

Massachusetts

Essex County

Haverhill 5.8 in

Newburyport 5.8 in

Amesbury 5.3 in

Haverhill 5.0 in

North Andover 4.8 in

Andover 4.0 in

Topsfield 4.0 in

Ipswich 4.0 in

Danvers 3.7 in

Gloucester 3.5 in

Manchester 3.5 in

4” of snow (or up to the I on a large iced coffee from Dunkin’) in Andover. pic.twitter.com/BF581nvFsj — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) February 23, 2023

Franklin County

Hawley 4.2 in

Shutesbury 3.0 in

Conway 3.0 in

Colrain 3.0 in

Buckland 2.6 in

Bernardston 2.5 in

Sunderland 2.3 in

Hampshire County

Williamsburg 3.0 in

Westhampton 2.0 in

Amherst 1.9 in

Northampton 1.3 in

Middlesex County

Pepperell 4.5 in

West Townsend 3.6 in

Tewksbury 3.5 in

Ashby 3.3 in

Townsend 3.3 in

Ayer 3.1 in

Lowell 3.0 in

Lexington 2.8 in

Acton 2.6 in

Winchester 2.6 in

Hudson 2.4 in

Medford 2.3 in

Framingham 2.2 in

Arlington 2.0 in

Lincoln 2.0 in

Malden 1.8 in

Cambridge 1.7 in

Framingham 1.6 in

Sherborn 1.3 in

Hopkinton 1.3 in

Holliston 1.0 in

Suffolk County

Logan Airport 1.5 in

Boston 1.2 in

Worcester County

Westminster 4.5 in

Fitchburg 4.2 in

Leominster 4.0 in

Hubbardston 3.3 in

Petersham 3.1 in

Sterling 3.0 in

Barre 2.3 in

Shrewsbury 1.5 in

Warren 1.3 in

Worcester 1.2 in

New Hampshire

Belknap County

Meredith 5.5 in

Laconia 4.0 in

Belmont 3.6 in

Carroll County

Ossipee 6.0 in

Center Sandwich 6.0 in

Freedom 5.8 in

East Sandwich 5.5 in

Cheshire County

West Chesterfield 5.2 in

Rindge 3.8 in

Coos County

Pinkham Notch 7.0 in

Carroll 5.8 in

Jefferson 5.2 in

Lancaster 4.0 in

Clarksville 1.5 in

Grafton County

Hanover 5.3 in

Lyme 5.3 in

Hillsborough County

Mont Vernon 5.7 in

New Boston 4.0 in

Hillsborough 3.8 in

Windsor 3.7 in

Merrimack County

Dunbarton 4.0 in

New London 3.7 in

Chichester 2.0 in

Rockingham County

Chester 4.6 in

Stratham 3.5 in

Northwood 3.2 in

Strafford County

Northwood 3.8 in

Barrington 3.3 in

Sullivan County

West Unity 4.0 in

*Per the National Weather Service: “Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.“

