A prolonged system has already dumped multiple inches of snow in some Massachusetts communities.

Light snow started falling Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall throughout Friday before completely clearing up by Saturday morning.

The entire Bay State is currently under a winter weather advisory.

Here is a look at snow totals so far in some towns and cities:

Oak Bluffs: 5.3 inches

West Harwich: 3 inches

Dartmouth: 2.5 inches

New Bedford: 2.3 inches

Barnstable: 2.2 inches

West Yarmouth: 2 inches

Boston: 1.8 inches

Cambridge: 1.8 inches

Marston Mills: 1.8 inches

Norwood: 1.8 inches

Fitchburg: 1.6 inches

Lunenburg: 1.2 inches

Medford: 1.3 inches

Worcester: 1 inch

Hopkinton: .5 inches

Weymouth: .5 inches

Winthrop: .5 inches

Mansfield: .3 inches

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)