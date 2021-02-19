A prolonged system has already dumped multiple inches of snow in some Massachusetts communities.
Light snow started falling Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall throughout Friday before completely clearing up by Saturday morning.
The entire Bay State is currently under a winter weather advisory.
Here is a look at snow totals so far in some towns and cities:
Oak Bluffs: 5.3 inches
West Harwich: 3 inches
Dartmouth: 2.5 inches
New Bedford: 2.3 inches
Barnstable: 2.2 inches
West Yarmouth: 2 inches
Boston: 1.8 inches
Cambridge: 1.8 inches
Marston Mills: 1.8 inches
Norwood: 1.8 inches
Fitchburg: 1.6 inches
Lunenburg: 1.2 inches
Medford: 1.3 inches
Worcester: 1 inch
Hopkinton: .5 inches
Weymouth: .5 inches
Winthrop: .5 inches
Mansfield: .3 inches
