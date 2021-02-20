Snow totals in Mass. (so far): Feb. 20

BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow was still falling in some parts of Massachusetts on Saturday morning, but the National Weather Service already had recorded the amount of snowfall in several areas.

Here’s how much snow fell in your area overnight and into this morning:

Barnstable 7.7 inches

West Falmouth 7.5 inches

Pocasset 6 inches

East Falmouth 6 inches

Sandwich 6 inches

Brewster 6 inches

Marstons Mills 4.7 inches

West Harwich 3.8 inches

Chatham 3.3 inches

South Yarmouth 3 inches

Eastham 2.8 inches

West Yarmouth 2.3 inches

Dartmouth 7.5 inches

Fairhaven 5.6 inches

Acushnet 5.5 inches

Somerset 5.3 inches

New Bedford 5.1 inches

Dighton 5 inches

Attleboro 4.5 inches

Norton 3 inches

East Taunton 4 inches

Swansea 4 inches

North Attleboro 3 inches

Mansfield 2 inches

Oaks Bluff 5.3 inches

West Tisbury 4.8 inches

West Peabody 7 inches

Topsfield 6 inches

Ipswich 6 inches

Peabody 5.5 inches

Salem 5 inches

Swampscott 5 inches

Marblehead 4.3 inches

Newburyport 4.2 inches

Gloucester 4 inches

Haverhill 3 inches

Methuen 2.8 inches

Greenfield 3.5 inches

New Salem 3.5 inches

Leverett 2.8 inches

Southwick 4 inches

Ludlow 3.5 inches

East Longmeadow 3 inches

Agawam 3 inches

West Springfield 3 inches

Chicopee 2.5 inches

Longmeadow 2.5 inches

Hampden 2 inches

Westfield 1.5 inches

Easthampton 3.3 inches

Amherst 2.1 inches

Wilmington 6.5 inches

Melrose 6.4 inches

Cambridge 5.9 inches

Framingham 5.5 inches

Winchester 5.5 inches

Lexington 5.4 inches

Sherborn 5.1 inches

Natick 5 inches

Lowell 4.6 inches

Sudbury 4.5 inches

Wakefield 4.5 inches

Acton 4.3 inches

Hopkinton 4.2 inches

Pepperell 4.2 inches

Carlisle 4 inches

North Reading 4 inches

Dracut 3.5 inches

Tewksbury 3.2 inches

Concord 1.8 inches

North Chelmsford 1.9 inches

Nantucket 3 inches

Sharon 7.5 inches

Milton 7.3 inches

Norwood 7.2 inches

Weymouth 6.6 inches

Walpole 5.5 inches

Randolph 5.3 inches

Franklin 5 inches

Foxboro 5 inches

Wrentham 3.5 inches

Rockland 6 inches

Wareham 5.6 inches

Lakeville 4.2 inches

Middleboro 5.1 inches

Marshfield 5.4 inches

Plymouth 4 inches

Boston 1.6 inches

Winthrop 3.1 inches

East Boston 6.5 inches

Whitman 7.2 inches

Fitchburg 5.1 inches

Leominster 5 inches

Auburn 5.3 inches

Ashburnham 5.2 inches

Sutton 5.2 inches

Northborough 4.1 inches

Winchendon 4 inches

Boylston 4.9 inches

Hubbardston 3.5 inches

Milford 4.2 inches

Paxton 4 inches

Mendon 4.5 inches

Northbridge 6 inches

Lunenberg 5.1 inches

Spencer 3 inches

Westborough 5.3 inches

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)