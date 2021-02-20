Snow totals in Mass. (so far): Feb. 20

BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow was still falling in some parts of Massachusetts on Saturday morning, but the National Weather Service already had recorded the amount of snowfall in several areas.
Here’s how much snow fell in your area overnight and into this morning:
Barnstable 7.7 inches
West Falmouth 7.5 inches
Pocasset 6 inches
East Falmouth 6 inches
Sandwich 6 inches
Brewster 6 inches
Marstons Mills 4.7 inches
West Harwich 3.8 inches
Chatham 3.3 inches
South Yarmouth 3 inches
Eastham 2.8 inches
West Yarmouth 2.3 inches
Dartmouth 7.5 inches
Fairhaven 5.6 inches
Acushnet 5.5 inches
Somerset 5.3 inches
New Bedford 5.1 inches
Dighton 5 inches
Attleboro 4.5 inches
Norton 3 inches
East Taunton 4 inches
Swansea 4 inches
North Attleboro 3 inches
Mansfield 2 inches
Oaks Bluff 5.3 inches
West Tisbury 4.8 inches
West Peabody 7 inches
Topsfield 6 inches
Ipswich 6 inches
Peabody 5.5 inches
Salem 5 inches
Swampscott 5 inches
Marblehead 4.3 inches
Newburyport 4.2 inches
Gloucester 4 inches
Haverhill 3 inches
Methuen 2.8 inches
Greenfield 3.5 inches
New Salem 3.5 inches
Leverett 2.8 inches
Southwick 4 inches
Ludlow 3.5 inches
East Longmeadow 3 inches
Agawam 3 inches
West Springfield 3 inches
Chicopee 2.5 inches
Longmeadow 2.5 inches
Hampden 2 inches
Westfield 1.5 inches
Easthampton 3.3 inches
Amherst 2.1 inches
Wilmington 6.5 inches
Melrose 6.4 inches
Cambridge 5.9 inches
Framingham 5.5 inches
Winchester 5.5 inches
Lexington 5.4 inches
Sherborn 5.1 inches
Natick 5 inches
Lowell 4.6 inches
Sudbury 4.5 inches
Wakefield 4.5 inches
Acton 4.3 inches
Hopkinton 4.2 inches
Pepperell 4.2 inches
Carlisle 4 inches
North Reading 4 inches
Dracut 3.5 inches
Tewksbury 3.2 inches
Concord 1.8 inches
North Chelmsford 1.9 inches
Nantucket 3 inches
Sharon 7.5 inches
Milton 7.3 inches
Norwood 7.2 inches
Weymouth 6.6 inches
Walpole 5.5 inches
Randolph 5.3 inches
Franklin 5 inches
Foxboro 5 inches
Wrentham 3.5 inches
Rockland 6 inches
Wareham 5.6 inches
Lakeville 4.2 inches
Middleboro 5.1 inches
Marshfield 5.4 inches
Plymouth 4 inches
Boston 1.6 inches
Winthrop 3.1 inches
East Boston 6.5 inches
Whitman 7.2 inches
Fitchburg 5.1 inches
Leominster 5 inches
Auburn 5.3 inches
Ashburnham 5.2 inches
Sutton 5.2 inches
Northborough 4.1 inches
Winchendon 4 inches
Boylston 4.9 inches
Hubbardston 3.5 inches
Milford 4.2 inches
Paxton 4 inches
Mendon 4.5 inches
Northbridge 6 inches
Lunenberg 5.1 inches
Spencer 3 inches
Westborough 5.3 inches
