BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect as a storm is expected to dump up to 6 inches of snow in some communities on Sunday.

Here is a look at snow totals so far:

Ashland-2 inches

Douglas-2.3 inches

Framingham-2.5 inches

Lexington-2.2 inches

Mendon-2 inches

Millis-1.5 inches

Newburyport-2.1 inches

Rockland-1.2 inches

Wellesley-2 inches

Worcester-2 inches

Here's a look at the towns that have reported 2.0"+ of snow so far: pic.twitter.com/Z0LbbG0PGr — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 13, 2022

Snow reports as of 8:55am Sunday: 🌨️❄️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/nbOJFc2ezd — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 13, 2022

