BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory is in effect as a storm is expected to dump up to 6 inches of snow in some communities on Sunday.
Here is a look at snow totals so far:
Ashland-2 inches
Douglas-2.3 inches
Framingham-2.5 inches
Lexington-2.2 inches
Mendon-2 inches
Millis-1.5 inches
Newburyport-2.1 inches
Rockland-1.2 inches
Wellesley-2 inches
Worcester-2 inches
