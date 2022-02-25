(WHDH) — Snow is steadily falling in Massachusetts on Friday with up to a foot expected in someone communities.

RELATED: Winter storm warning in effect for most of Mass. as residents brace for up to a foot of snow

Here is a look at snow totals in some communities so far:

Westboro – 5.5 inches

Worcester – 5 inches

Acton – 4.2 inches

Melrose – 4 inches

Andover – 3 inches

Boston – 2.5 inches

Acushnet – 1.3 inches

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)