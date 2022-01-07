(WHDH) — Some communities in Massachusetts have already seen 10 inches of snow during the winter storm Friday.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy snow expected until 11 a.m.

Here is a look at snow totals so far:

Medfield – 10 inches

Bellingham – 10 inches

Millville – 10 inches

Blue Hill – 9.7 inches

Mendon – 9.5 inches

Norwood – 9.3 inches

Westwood – 8.5 inches

Natick – 8 inches

Ashland – 8 inches

Dedham – 8 inches

Waltham – 8 inches

Dorchester – 7.8 inches

Randolph – 7.3 inches

Boston – 7.1 inches

Swampscott – 7 inches

