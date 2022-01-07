(WHDH) — Some communities in Massachusetts have already seen 10 inches of snow during the winter storm Friday.
Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy snow expected until 11 a.m.
Here is a look at snow totals so far:
Medfield – 10 inches
Bellingham – 10 inches
Millville – 10 inches
Blue Hill – 9.7 inches
Mendon – 9.5 inches
Norwood – 9.3 inches
Westwood – 8.5 inches
Natick – 8 inches
Ashland – 8 inches
Dedham – 8 inches
Waltham – 8 inches
Dorchester – 7.8 inches
Randolph – 7.3 inches
Boston – 7.1 inches
Swampscott – 7 inches
