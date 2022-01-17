A winter storm moved through the Bay State, dumping snow in some communities before transitioning to rain on Monday morning.

Here is a look at snow totals so far:

East Hawley – 9.9 inches

Westhampton – 7 inches

Fitchburg – 6.7 inches

Sterling – 6 inches

Worcester – 5.5 inches

Southwick – 5.4 inches

Pepperell – 5 inches

Athol – 5 inches

