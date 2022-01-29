BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard, winter storm, and flood warnings are in effect in Massachusetts as a nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow continues to batter the region with dangerous wind gusts and flooding.

RELATED: Blizzard, winter storm, flood warnings in effect as powerful nor’easter arrives in Massachusetts

Here is a look at snow totals so far:

Bridgewater – 18 inches

Pembroke – 16 inches

Lakeville – 15 inches

Raynham – 14.2 inches

Easton – 14 inches

Attleboro – 12 inches

Norton – 10.5 inches

Cohasset – 10 inches

Brewster – 8.5 inches

Dorchester – 8 inches

Stow – 7 inches

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox