BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard, winter storm, and flood warnings are in effect in Massachusetts as a nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow continues to batter the region with dangerous wind gusts and flooding.

Here is a look at snow totals so far:

Bridgewater – 18 inches

Pembroke – 16 inches

Lakeville – 15 inches

Raynham – 14.2 inches

Easton – 14 inches

Attleboro – 12 inches

Norton – 10.5 inches

Cohasset – 10 inches

Brewster – 8.5 inches

Dorchester – 8 inches

Stow – 7 inches

Easton report of 14", Attleboro 12" pic.twitter.com/WPjdQCrcQi — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 29, 2022

