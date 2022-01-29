BOSTON (WHDH) - Blizzard, winter storm, and flood warnings are in effect in Massachusetts as a nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow continues to batter the region with dangerous wind gusts and flooding.
Here is a look at snow totals so far:
Bridgewater – 18 inches
Pembroke – 16 inches
Lakeville – 15 inches
Raynham – 14.2 inches
Easton – 14 inches
Attleboro – 12 inches
Norton – 10.5 inches
Cohasset – 10 inches
Brewster – 8.5 inches
Dorchester – 8 inches
Stow – 7 inches
