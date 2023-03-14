A daylong nor’easter is moving through the region Tuesday morning, bringing up to 18 inches to parts of Massachusetts.

The highest snowfall totals from this round of winter weather are expected in western Massachusetts and parts of northern Worcester County, which could see between 12 and 18 inches of snow. As of 5 a.m., towns including Ashburnham and Princeton are already above 8 inches of snow.

RELATED: 7WEATHER Blog: Nor’easter Update

Many other areas north of the Mass Pike and west of I-495 could see six to 12 inches, while much of the state inside I-495 and south of the Mass Pike may see three to six inches.

Totals will likely be between one and three inches closer to Cape Cod while the Cape itself is expected to see little to no accumulating snow.

View our latest weather blog for further updates. To view the list of school closures and delays, click here.

—

Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals*

Massachusetts

Hampden County

Westfield 3.3 in

West Springfield 2 in

Hampshire County

Goshen 12 in

Plainfield 11.5 in

Westhampton 5.5 in

Nothampton 3.5 in

Middlesex County

Ashby 4.0 in

Worcester County

Ashburnham 10 in

Princeton 8.8 in

Holden 3.8 in

Worcester 2.2 in

Fitchburg 2.1 in

Sterling 1.5 in

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)