Multiple Massachusetts communities got several inches of snow Sunday into Monday morning.
Here is a look at snow totals in some cities and towns:
Westboro – 9.6 inches
Norton – 9.2 inches
Sutton – 9 inches
Taunton – 9 inches
Seekonk – 8.5 inches
Franklin – 8.5 inches
Stoughton – 8.5 inches
Rockland – 8.5 inches
West Bridgewater – 8.3 inches
Hopkinton – 8 inches
Foxboro – 8 inches
Waltham – 7.5 inches
Framingham – 7.5 inches
Boston – 7.3 inches
Natick – 7 inches
Swansea – 7 inches
Lexington – 6.5 inches
Sandwich – 6.5 inches
Rockport – 5.8 inches
Topsfield 5.8 inches
Methuen – 5.5 inches
Saugus – 5.4 inches
