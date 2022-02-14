Multiple Massachusetts communities got several inches of snow Sunday into Monday morning.

Here is a look at snow totals in some cities and towns:

Westboro – 9.6 inches

Norton – 9.2 inches

Sutton – 9 inches

Taunton – 9 inches

Seekonk – 8.5 inches

Franklin – 8.5 inches

Stoughton – 8.5 inches

Rockland – 8.5 inches

West Bridgewater – 8.3 inches

Hopkinton – 8 inches

Foxboro – 8 inches

Waltham – 7.5 inches

Framingham – 7.5 inches

Boston – 7.3 inches

Natick – 7 inches

Swansea – 7 inches

Lexington – 6.5 inches

Sandwich – 6.5 inches

Rockport – 5.8 inches

Topsfield 5.8 inches

Methuen – 5.5 inches

Saugus – 5.4 inches

