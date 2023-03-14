A daylong nor’easter brought more than two feet of snow to parts of Massachusetts as well as southern New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Some of the highest snowfall totals from this round of winter weather were documented in southeastern NH, western Mass. and parts of northern Worcester County as of Tuesday night.

While many areas north of the Mass Pike and west of I-495 also saw snow totals over a foot, much of the state inside I-495 and south of the Mass Pike had single digit measurements.

Totals tapered off closer to Cape Cod while communities on the Cape itself saw little to no accumulating snow.

Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals* & Snow Totals from 7NEWS Live Reports

Massachusetts

Essex County

Haverhill 8.0 in

Methuen 6.0 in

Newburyport 5.0 in

Franklin County

Colrain 36.0 in

Rowe 35.0 in

Hawley 33.0 in

Heath 22.0 in

Buckland 18.0 in

Greenfield 5.8 in

Leverett 3.0 in

Orange AP 3.0 in

Middlesex County

Ashby 29.0 in

Pepperell 14.6 in

Tyngsboro 10.6 in

Chelmsford 6.5 in

Hudson 6.0 in

Westford 6.0 in

Tewksbury 5.9 in

Billerica 5.0 in

Carlisle 4.9 in

Bedford 4.8 in

Burlington 4.8 in

Acton 4.4 in

Lowell 4.3 in

Wilmington 4.2 in

Lexington 4.0 in

Dunstable 3.5 in

Concord 2.7 in

Framingham 2.2 in

Stow 1.5 in

Medford 1.0 in

Reading 1.0 in

Worcester County

Hubbardston 31.0 in

Paxton 27.5 in

Ashburnham 26.4 in

Princeton 26.0 in

Gardner 24.0 in

Leominster 23.0 in

Westminster 23.0 in

Templeton 21.0 in

Fitchburg AP 19.4 in

Sterling 19.3 in

Lunenburg 19.1 in

Holden 19.0 in

Phillipston 19.0 in

Worcester AP 13.8 in

Leicester 9.5 in

Boylston 8.8 in

Hardwick 8.8 in

Auburn 8.0 in

Rutland 8.0 in

Charlton 7.9 in

Warren 7.0 in

East Brookfield 5.0 in

Grafton 4.5 in

Westborough 4.3 in

Spencer 4.0 in

Shrewsbury 3.1 in

Sturbridge 3.0 in

Norfolk County

Walpole 2.2 in

Randolph 1.5 in

Plymouth County

Whitman 1.2 in

Hampden County

Chester 29.0 in

Blandford 16.0 in

Granville 16.0 in

Montgomery 8.0 in

Southwick 8.0 in

Chicopee 7.1 in

Ludlow 6.0 in

Westfield 5.0 in

Agawam 4.5 in

W Springfield 4.5 in

Wilbraham 3.0 in

Hampshire County

Plainfield 32.0 in

Chesterfield 26.5 in

Goshen 22.0 in

Westhampton 17.0 in

Easthampton 10.0 in

Southampton 5.3 in

Northampton 3.5 in

Belchertown 3.0 in

New Hampshire

Belknap County

Laconia 15.0 in

Meredith 9.5 in

Carroll County

Madison 12.5 in

Conway 5.2 in

Cheshire County

Peterborough 35.0 in

Marlow 24.0 in

Spofford 19.0 in

Keene 15.0 in

Alstead 12.0 in

Stoddard 10.0 in

Grafton County

Lebanon 7.0 in

Hillsborough County

Greenville 33.0 in

Bennington 30.0 in

Antrim 28.5 in

New Ipswich 27.5 in

Francestown 27.0 in

Hillsborough 17.8 in

Milford 17.0 in

New Boston 16.3 in

Goffstown 15.0 in

Hudson 14.0 in

Nashua 9.5 in

Bedford 8.5 in

Merrimack County

Concord 13.2 in

Canterbury 8.5 in

Pittsfield 8.0 in

Rockingham County

Londonderry 17.8 in

Deerfield 17.0 in

Chester 17.0 in

Lee 16.5 in

Sandown 16.5 in

Hampstead 14.5 in

Stratham 9.9 in

Exeter 6.8 in

Salem 6.5 in

Strafford County

Northwood 17.2 in

Durham 12.0 in

Somersworth 8.0 in

Sullivan County



Washington 27.0 in

Acworth 22.5 in

Newport 20.0 in

Claremont 17.5 in

Connecticut

Hartford County

Granby 15.0 in

Burlington 12.5 in

Simsbury 10.0 in

Suffield 5.5 in

Bradley AP 4.4 in

Enfield 2.8 in

Avon 2.4 in

Tolland County

Staffordville 5.5 in

Vernon 3.0 in

*Per the National Weather Service: “Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.“

