Snow continues to fall throughout New England after the latest storm system entered the area overnight, bringing at least half-a-foot to certain parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and more.

Current estimates show anywhere from 5-8 inches of snow accumulating in Worcester County by Tuesday night, as well as in parts of northeastern Connecticut and northwestern Rhode Island.

Parts of southern New Hampshire will see similar totals, while along I-495 and eastward, possible totals are closer to 3-5 inches.

With light snowfall expected to continue in most areas throughout the day, here are the latest totals reported across southern New England as of midmorning.

—

Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals*

Massachusetts

Barnstable County

Mashpee 3.3 in

Falmouth 2.8 in

Brewster 1.0 in

Bristol County

New Bedford 4.0 in

Acushnet 3.5 in

Fall River 3.3 in

Somerset 3.0 in

Taunton 3.0 in

Boston/Norton 2.7 in

Mansfield 1.8 in

Dukes County

West Tisbury 4.0 in

Essex County

Andover 0.5 in

Franklin County

Greenfield 2.0 in

Hampden County

Holyoke 6.8 in

Chicopee 6.4 in

Agawam 6.0 in

Southwick 6.0 in

West Springfield 6.0 in

Westfield 6.0 in

Hampden 5.2 in

Monson 5.0 in

Ludlow 4.9 in

East Longmeadow 1.7 in

Springfield 1.4 in

Hampshire County

Plainfield 8.0 in

Southampton 6.8 in

Williamsburg 6.2 in

Amherst 3.3 in

Middlefield 1.5 in

Northampton 1.5 in

Chesterfield 1.0 in

Middlesex County

Hopkinton 2.5 in

Lexington 1.4 in

Lowell 1.0 in

Natick 1.0 in

Reading 1.0 in

Norfolk County

Millis 2.1 in

Foxborough 2.0 in

Wrentham 2.0 in

Norwood 1.8 in

Randolph 1.7 in

Walpole 1.5 in

Weymouth 1.0 in

Plymouth County

Rockland 4.2 in

Wareham 2.5 in

Kingston 1.9 in

Abington 0.8 in

Cohasset 0.5 in

Suffolk County

West Roxbury 0.9 in

Logan Airport 0.8 in

Worcester County

Charlton 6.7 in

Warren 4.0 in

Sturbridge 3.0 in

Sutton 2.9 in

Grafton 2.5 in

Mendon 2.5 in

Westborough 2.3 in

Worcester 2.2 in

Holden 1.5 in

Rhode Island

Bristol County

Bristol 4.6 in

Barrington 1.5 in

Kent County

West Greenwich 7.5 in

West Warwick 5.7 in

Newport County

Little Compton 6.2 in

Newport AP 6.0 in

Providence County

Smithfield 4.8 in

Riverside 3.8 in

Cumberland 3.0 in

Providence 2.9 in

Cranston 2.8 in

Washington County

North Kingstown 7.4 in

Richmond 5.7 in

Connecticut

Hartford County

East Windsor 6.0 in

Simsbury 6.0 in

Suffield Depot 5.7 in

West Hartford 5.5 in

Manchester 5.1 in

Newington 5.0 in

Bradley Airport 4.9 in

Glastonbury 4.5 in

Rocky Hill 4.2 in

Tolland County

Rockville 7.0 in

Andover 6.0 in

Stafford Springs 6.0 in

Staffordville 6.0 in

Coventry 5.5 in

Central Somers 5.0 in

Windham County

Scotland 6.6 in

Canterbury 6.5 in

East Killingly 4.5 in

Sterling 3.0 in

Danielson 2.0 in

*Per the National Weather Service: “Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.“

