Snow continues to fall throughout New England after the latest storm system entered the area overnight, bringing at least half-a-foot to certain parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and more.
Current estimates show anywhere from 5-8 inches of snow accumulating in Worcester County by Tuesday night, as well as in parts of northeastern Connecticut and northwestern Rhode Island.
Parts of southern New Hampshire will see similar totals, while along I-495 and eastward, possible totals are closer to 3-5 inches.
With light snowfall expected to continue in most areas throughout the day, here are the latest totals reported across southern New England as of midmorning.
—
Notable NWS Reported Snow Totals*
Massachusetts
Barnstable County
Mashpee 3.3 in
Falmouth 2.8 in
Brewster 1.0 in
Bristol County
New Bedford 4.0 in
Acushnet 3.5 in
Fall River 3.3 in
Somerset 3.0 in
Taunton 3.0 in
Boston/Norton 2.7 in
Mansfield 1.8 in
Dukes County
West Tisbury 4.0 in
Essex County
Andover 0.5 in
Franklin County
Greenfield 2.0 in
Hampden County
Holyoke 6.8 in
Chicopee 6.4 in
Agawam 6.0 in
Southwick 6.0 in
West Springfield 6.0 in
Westfield 6.0 in
Hampden 5.2 in
Monson 5.0 in
Ludlow 4.9 in
East Longmeadow 1.7 in
Springfield 1.4 in
Hampshire County
Plainfield 8.0 in
Southampton 6.8 in
Williamsburg 6.2 in
Amherst 3.3 in
Middlefield 1.5 in
Northampton 1.5 in
Chesterfield 1.0 in
Middlesex County
Hopkinton 2.5 in
Lexington 1.4 in
Lowell 1.0 in
Natick 1.0 in
Reading 1.0 in
Norfolk County
Millis 2.1 in
Foxborough 2.0 in
Wrentham 2.0 in
Norwood 1.8 in
Randolph 1.7 in
Walpole 1.5 in
Weymouth 1.0 in
Plymouth County
Rockland 4.2 in
Wareham 2.5 in
Kingston 1.9 in
Abington 0.8 in
Cohasset 0.5 in
Suffolk County
West Roxbury 0.9 in
Logan Airport 0.8 in
Worcester County
Charlton 6.7 in
Warren 4.0 in
Sturbridge 3.0 in
Sutton 2.9 in
Grafton 2.5 in
Mendon 2.5 in
Westborough 2.3 in
Worcester 2.2 in
Holden 1.5 in
Rhode Island
Bristol County
Bristol 4.6 in
Barrington 1.5 in
Kent County
West Greenwich 7.5 in
West Warwick 5.7 in
Newport County
Little Compton 6.2 in
Newport AP 6.0 in
Providence County
Smithfield 4.8 in
Riverside 3.8 in
Cumberland 3.0 in
Providence 2.9 in
Cranston 2.8 in
Washington County
North Kingstown 7.4 in
Richmond 5.7 in
Connecticut
Hartford County
East Windsor 6.0 in
Simsbury 6.0 in
Suffield Depot 5.7 in
West Hartford 5.5 in
Manchester 5.1 in
Newington 5.0 in
Bradley Airport 4.9 in
Glastonbury 4.5 in
Rocky Hill 4.2 in
Tolland County
Rockville 7.0 in
Andover 6.0 in
Stafford Springs 6.0 in
Staffordville 6.0 in
Coventry 5.5 in
Central Somers 5.0 in
Windham County
Scotland 6.6 in
Canterbury 6.5 in
East Killingly 4.5 in
Sterling 3.0 in
Danielson 2.0 in
*Per the National Weather Service: “Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.“
