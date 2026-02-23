The snow is falling fast and furious across Massachusetts Monday, with some communities preparing for more than two feet before the end of the day.

Here’s a look at some recent snow reports from across the state as of 7 a.m.:

Lakeville, 10 inches

New Bedford, 10 inches

Attleboro, 7 inches

Westboro, 6 inches

Clinton, 6 inches

Stoneham, 6 inches

Boston, 3.5 inches

