The snow is falling fast and furious across Massachusetts Monday, with some communities preparing for more than two feet before the end of the day.
Here’s a look at some recent snow reports from across the state as of 7 a.m.:
Lakeville, 10 inches
New Bedford, 10 inches
Attleboro, 7 inches
Westboro, 6 inches
Clinton, 6 inches
Stoneham, 6 inches
Boston, 3.5 inches
