BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm moved through the region overnight, dropping up to 6.5 inches of snow in some areas.

Here’s a look at some of our latest snow totals, as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Plymouth – 6.5 inches

Randolph – 6 inches

Norton – 5.5 inches

Dighton – 5.1 inches

Lexington – 5.1 inches

Mendon – 5.0 inches

Weymouth – 4.2 inches

Lunenburg – 4.5 inches

Fitchburg – 4.5 inches

Hopkinton – 4.5 inches

S. Natick – 4.5 inches

Leominster – 4.4 inches

Methuen – 3.8 inches

