BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm moved through the region overnight, dropping up to 6.5 inches of snow in some areas.
Here’s a look at some of our latest snow totals, as of 7 a.m. Monday.
Plymouth – 6.5 inches
Randolph – 6 inches
Norton – 5.5 inches
Dighton – 5.1 inches
Lexington – 5.1 inches
Mendon – 5.0 inches
Weymouth – 4.2 inches
Lunenburg – 4.5 inches
Fitchburg – 4.5 inches
Hopkinton – 4.5 inches
S. Natick – 4.5 inches
Leominster – 4.4 inches
Methuen – 3.8 inches
Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)