Happy Tuesday! I hope you’re taking breaks shoveling out from the snow if you can. Slow and steady! While we do have some light snow forecast for Wednesday morning, the rest of the week looks rather quiet.

The snow rolls in from west to east through 5-8 a.m. Wednesday morning. It will be a light snow, yes, but even a light snow during the morning commute can slow down traffic. So, I’d plan extra time just in case. If you’re on the Cape and the islands, you could get some mixing or rain at times.

That ends by the mid to late afternoon, however there is a chance for some isolated snow squalls Wednesday evening.

By Wednesday evening, most of us will have picked up 1-3 inches with less on the Cape and islands where the mix or rain could occur.

Temperature wise, Wednesday morning will be cold! We’ll see the single digits and the teens in the morning with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Thursday will be pretty quiet. Partial sun with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 30s. There’s a chance for some flurries or light snow Thursday night.

Friday, quiet again but cold in the morning in the teens with highs in the upper 30s. Saturday will be a warm one! Upper 40s in the afternoon after a morning starting off in the low 20s. We cool back down to the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. We’re watching another potential system to kick off next week.