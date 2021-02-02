Two of the state’s mass vaccination sites are still planning to open their doors to residents Tuesday even with a major storm dropping snow across the region.

CIC Health announced just after 5 p.m. Monday that the vaccination site at Fenway Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Gillette Stadium location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in both cases regular hours.

“We encourage everyone with appointments to please come in as scheduled,” the organization wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “If you cannot come in safely, you will have the option to request rescheduling in an email from the CIC Health team Monday night (Feb. 1).”

Anyone with an appointment at either site on Tuesday should check for an email notification before departing, CIC Health said, noting that additional changes may be announced later.

