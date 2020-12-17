Snowbanks piling up on North Shore after storm dumps 15 inches in some communities

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massive snowbanks are popping up throughout the Bay State, especially on the North Shore, where many communities were buried in more than a foot of snow by the time Thursday’s nasty storm moved out.

The day started with whiteout conditions during the morning commute and ended with a parade of plow trucks piling snow as high as the eye can see along Route 1 in Peabody.

Peabody was blanketed with 15 inches of snow — a total that ranks among the most in Massachusetts. The nearby city of Salem also saw 15 inches, while Lynn was hit with 13 inches.

Flakes started flying late Wednesday night. The snowfall started to slow down by late afternoon.

About 15 miles south of Peabody, a gigantic pile of snow emerged in the Kohl’s shopping plaza on Washington Street, which was dubbed “Mt. Woburn” by 7’s Steve Cooper.

