Snowboarder killed after falling, striking tree

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A snowboarder was killed after falling near the edge of a trail and striking a tree at Loon Mountain, police said.

Lincoln police said Brent Narkawicz, 55, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was snowboarding with a friend at the time when the accident happened Sunday.

Police said lifesaving medical services were attempted, but Narkawicz, who was wearing a helmet at the time, did not survive. The trail was rated as “more difficult.”

“As a community, we’re here to help his family and friends in whatever manner we can,” Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort, said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)