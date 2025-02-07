A snowboarder recounted his experience being stuck on a ski lift in New Hampshire.

Kirby Clang was one of the 64 people that were caught on the Cannon Mountain ski lift Wednesday afternoon.

Clang says he’s been snowboarding on Cannon Mountain for years and has never experienced a problem with the lift.

“This is the first time this ever happened,” said Clang. “It certainly has crossed my mind ‘I wonder what would happen if the lift ever stopped working,’ but I figured that out yesterday.”

Mountain officials say it took roughly two hours to get everyone down. Clang says he was up there for about 45 minutes.

“There was a little bit of anxiety running through me,” said Clang. “Was just wondering how long it was going to take.”

Now that he’s safely on the ground, he’s thankful to the rescue crews for how quickly they jumped into action.

“There was 64 of us up there that they took care of,” said Clang. “A huge, daunting task for them, and they were flawless. Can’t thank them enough.”

