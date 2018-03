Snowboarders wanted for snowboarding over infant graves

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are looking for three snowboarders suspected of cutting down trees so they could snowboard through a cemetery.

A superintendent at St. Johnsbury’s Mount Pleasant Cemetery spotted the unidentified snowboarders Tuesday evening, snowboarding in a section of the cemetery reserved for dead infants. Stephanie Wissler tells the Caledonian-Record she watched for several minutes as the men snowboarded before she identified herself and asked them to leave.

Wissler later notified police, who discovered the snowboarders constructed snow jumps by cutting down trees in the graveyard.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)