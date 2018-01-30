BOSTON (WHDH) - Light snow is falling throughout Massachusetts with more moderate snowfall in the southeast.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the South Shore and the Cape and the Islands until 1 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory for much of SE Mass. extended through 1PM. Expect slick roads and reduced visibility. #7News pic.twitter.com/zMiwhAeZRL — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 30, 2018

Southeastern Massachusetts will see two to four inches of snow, with the majority of the state seeing a coating to two inches. Western Massachusetts will receive some flurries.

Waking up to light snow across Southern New England, with more moderate snowfall across SE Mass. #7News pic.twitter.com/7voZUVdGtZ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 30, 2018

The storm will reduce visibility, making it more difficult for morning commuters.

Morning commutes will take a little extra time today, with slick roads and poor visibility. #7News pic.twitter.com/dCzkrIohNL — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 30, 2018

The Bedford and Plymouth areas are reduced down to about a half of a mile visibility, with the Boston-area reduced to two miles.

A wind advisory is in effect for the South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, until 8 a.m., with gusts up to 45 mph.

Windy & cold this Tuesday morning! Don't forget the hat & gloves! #7News pic.twitter.com/0tunMCV9ZP — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 30, 2018

Coastal flooding is also a concern for the Massachusetts coastline.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is a concern from 8AM-Noon today. Storm surge of 2.0-2.3 possible for those under Coastal Flood Warning. #7News pic.twitter.com/twUKSS3aSU — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 30, 2018

The South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, are under a coastal flood warning, while the northern coastline is under a coastal flood advisory. This lasts from 8 a.m. to noon.

