BOSTON (WHDH) - Light snow is falling throughout Massachusetts with more moderate snowfall in the southeast.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the South Shore and the Cape and the Islands until 1 p.m.
Southeastern Massachusetts will see two to four inches of snow, with the majority of the state seeing a coating to two inches. Western Massachusetts will receive some flurries.
The storm will reduce visibility, making it more difficult for morning commuters.
The Bedford and Plymouth areas are reduced down to about a half of a mile visibility, with the Boston-area reduced to two miles.
A wind advisory is in effect for the South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, until 8 a.m., with gusts up to 45 mph.
Coastal flooding is also a concern for the Massachusetts coastline.
The South Shore, along with the Cape and the Islands, are under a coastal flood warning, while the northern coastline is under a coastal flood advisory. This lasts from 8 a.m. to noon.
Get the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)