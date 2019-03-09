Snowmobile, ATV collide head-on in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is cautioning all OHRV and snowmobile drivers to slow down after an ATV and snowmobile collided in Pelham, New Hampshire on Friday.

Police responding to Route 38 about 4:30 p.m. say 28-year-old Gordon E. Hedgepeth, of Haverhill, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision with a 14-year-old operating a snowmobile.

Each vehicle sustained minor damage.

No one was hurt.

