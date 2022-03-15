LOWER CUPSUPTIC TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) — A woman died in a snowmobile crash in western Maine on Monday when she failed to negotiate a left-hand turn, authorities said.

The crash killed Marjorie Davan, 52, of Oquossoc, who was riding with a group of friends on Monday afternoon in Lower Cupsuptic Township, the Maine Warden Service said. She crashed into several small trees and was thrown from the snowmobile, authorities said.

The last member of Davan’s group found Davan unresponsive and called 911 before performing CPR, authorities said. Davan died at the scene.

The crash was likely caused by excessive speed, the warden service said.

