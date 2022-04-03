POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — A 56-year-old New York resident has died during a snowmobile race in Vermont, police said.

State police troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the Suicide Six ski area in Pomfret at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a snowmobile crash, the state Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

One of the snowmobile operators was traveling down the mountain when they left the course area and crashed into a tree, the statement said.

The operator suffered fatal injuries and was not transported to the hospital, according to police.

The victim’s name was not made public pending notification of family.

The snowmobile was totaled, police said.

A voicemail was left with the general manager of the ski area.

