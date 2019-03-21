Snowmobile rider, 81, crashes into son, both hurt

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says an 81-year-old woman on a snowmobile crashed into her son as he was getting off of his vehicle, seriously injuring both of them.

Conservation officers say Cynthia Jaycox, of Columbia, New Hampshire, was operating the snowmobile on a trail in Stewartstown on Wednesday. She was following her son, 62-year-old Bruce Jaycox, of Clarksville.

Bruce Jaycox stopped at a trail junction and was stepping off of his snowmobile when he heard an abrupt acceleration from his mother’s vehicle. She then crashed into him and his snowmobile.

Both were taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions weren’t immediately known Thursday.

