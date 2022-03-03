NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (AP) — A snowmobiler whose machine became stuck in a brook in a state park went for help, but he got lost for hours until he was found, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s said.

The 71-year-old snowmobiler from Raymond wasn’t hurt. He told conservation officers he was operating his snowmobile in Pawtuckaway State Park in Nottingham on Wednesday when he got stuck and couldn’t get out. He eventually began walking, went off of the trail, and became lost.

The officers responded to the park at about 9:45 p.m. for a reporting missing snowmobiler.

“Due to poor cellphone reception no other information was given,” a department news release said early Thursday. “The reporting party did not make a call for first responder until after four hours after the incident occurred.”

The snowmobiler was found at about 11:45 p.m. by members of the Nottingham Fire Department.

The officers reminded outdoor enthusiasts to “let someone know where you plan to go prior to your trip in case of an emergency situation” and to stay with the snowmobile and keep moving or start a fire to stay warm if you become stranded.

