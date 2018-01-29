Snowmobiler rides 10 miles for help in crash, gets help

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a snowmobiler rode 10 miles for help and received assistance from five town and state rescue units for an injured passenger in rollover crash.

The Fish and Game Department says the snowmobile driven by 50-year-old Eric Laroche, of Gilmanton, rolled Saturday as he descended a trail left rutted and uneven by rain in Randolph, in the area of Mount Crescent. His passenger, 56-year-old Suzanne Parker, suffered a shoulder injury. He rendered first aid, but was unable to complete a call due to very limited cellphone coverage.

After traveling about 10 miles, Laroche found a home and called 911.

Firefighters from Jefferson, Randolph, Whitefield, Lancaster and a state conservation officer responded and helped her get to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

