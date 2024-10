BOSTON (WHDH) - A popular winter experience is returning to Boston’s Seaport.

Snowport Holiday Market will open for its sixth season on November 8.

This year, it will feature more than 100 small businesses and food vendors.

Visitors can take part in games, indulge in food and beverages, and even buy their Christmas tree there.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)