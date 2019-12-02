Snowstorm blowing through Bay State could dump more than a foot of snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow snarled traffic and delayed flights as a storm that is expected to deliver more than a foot of snow to parts of Massachusetts in a one-two punch started to pound the Bay State Sunday night.

Heavy snow bands dumped a lot of snow in a short period of time away from the coast on Sunday night, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Many communities west of Interstate 95 woke up to six to 12 inches of snow, while Boston and southeastern Massachusetts saw one to three inches of snow.

The storm hit a lull during Monday morning but is expected to ramp back up Monday night.

Snow is expected to become more widespread and heavier during the overnight and Tuesday morning hours before tapering off around noon.

Boston and parts of the North Shore and Worcester County are projected to get an additional four to six inches of snow.

A section of Middlesex and Essex counties will receive an additional six to eight inches of snow.

Southeastern Massachusetts can expect the least amount of snow accumulation overnight.

Gov. Charles Baker said nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment — 2,100 plows, 1,400 plower-spreader combinations, and 460 front end loaders — will be on the roads, and state troopers lowered the speed limit on the Mass Pike to 40 mph.

“We’re no strangers to winter weather around here but folks should plan ahead and anticipate commutes will be impacted tomorrow morning, tomorrow night and Tuesday morning,” Baker said.

The commuter rail will have 350 personnel to respond to downed trees and other incidents, officials said. The MBTA operated on a regular schedule Monday. The emergency operations center opened at 5 a.m. and will continue to run until the storm subsides on Tuesday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas north and west of Boston along Interstate 95, through Interstate 495, parts of the Merrimack Valley and into Southern New Hampshire.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas including Boston, parts of Worcester County and southeastern Massachusetts.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories for the Cape and the Islands, but the storm will start off as a mix of snow and sleet and then quickly transitioning over to rain.

7NEWS will continue to track this storm and provide updates as they become available.

