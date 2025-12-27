BOSTON (WHDH) – Thousands of travelers who are making their way out of Boston for the holidays found themselves dealing with long lines at bag check and security, as well as dozens of delays due the snowstorm.

“Very difficult, very difficult. We’re trying to laugh because we’re all together and it’s our vacation but it’s very difficult,” said Alexandra Guido, whose flight was delayed Friday.

Some passengers who dealt with delays said they were trying to reach family in other parts of the country.

“We were going to fly to Philly to see them as a special Christmas visit,” said Marcey Buchakjian, whose flight was canceled. “Unfortunately, the weather had other plans and we got the text message as we were taking our CNJ bus from Portsmouth down to Logan, like seconds after we had left, that there was no flight to be had here.”

One woman said the delays added a lot of stress to her travel experience.

“We spend a lot of money,” said one traveler. “We’re from Brazil so it’s 6-to-1, so $1 is $6 here. And we’re spending a lot of money and we just want to relax and enjoy our holiday.”

For those hitting the road, Triple A said Friday and Saturday are among the busiest return travel days, and now snow and ice will add extra challenges.

“Even just a dusting of snow on the road can lead to concerns about safety and make driving just that much more challenging,” said Mark Schieldrop a Spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Whether traveling by car or plane, people are being advised to be patient as everyone rides out the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)