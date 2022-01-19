BOSTON (WHDH) - Some light snow is expected to fall across much of the Bay State just in time for the Thursday morning commute.

The festive flakes are likely to start falling around 5 a.m. and the system should move out by lunchtime.

The majority of communities on the south shore could see up to two inches. The coastal communities and those that are farther southwest are likely to only see a coating.

The snow is not likely to accumulate on the main roadways but side roads may be a concern.

